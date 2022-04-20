Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration [Image 2 of 4]

    MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) commanding general, Col. Shannon Shaw, the chief of the department of leader training at MEDCoE and the final Medical Professional Training Brigade (MPTB) commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gilberto Colon, the 32nd Medical Brigade command sergeant major and representing the MPTB, sheath the unit colors at the MPTB casing ceremony on April 20, 2022 Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The MPTB was deactivated in 2021 following MEDCoE realignment under the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command with the final discontinuation by Headquarters, Department of the Army, however, operations tempo and the COVID19 pandemic delayed the casing ceremony.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

