MEDCoE conducts casing ceremony symbolizing return to one training brigade configuration

Col. Shannon Shaw, right, poses with spouse, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Shaw, after the casing ceremony for the Medical Professional Training Brigade (MPTB) on April 20, 2022, Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The MPTB was deactivated in 2021 following MEDCoE realignment under the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command with the final discontinuation by Headquarters, Department of the Army, however, operations tempo and the COVID19 pandemic delayed the casing ceremony.

