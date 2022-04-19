Meredith Summers, a civil engineer from the Tulsa District, listens to a briefing during the disaster response tabletop exercise hosted by the Tulsa District, Emergency Management Office, April 19 in Tulsa.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7150717
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-PO406-0009
|Resolution:
|4800x2849
|Size:
|1008.22 KB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District Emergency Management Office hosts disaster response exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
