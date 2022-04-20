Tulsa District Emergency Management hosts disaster tabletop exercise

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a tabletop exercise April 19, related to the Tulsa West Tulsa Levee, Cimarron and Arkansas Rivers at the Central Center in Centennial Park.



Hosted by the Tulsa District Emergency Management Office, the TTX provides an avenue to educate local government agencies and organizations about the Tulsa District’s missions while communicating the shared risks and responsibilities between municipal, state and federal agencies.



Fire Chief Greg Ostrum of the Jenks Fire Department and Chris Cloyde, an engineer for the City of Jenks, attended the event.



“It’s good to see a lot of the information on the levee and a lot of the people and coordination that goes into managing emergencies,” said Ostrum.



The tabletop events typically target mayors, city council members, city managers, first responders and emergency managers, and provides them with decision-making tools to assess how they will respond to disasters and severe weather.



“The networking aspect of this exercise is really important. Meeting the people you will be working with and hearing from during an emergency is beneficial,” Cloyde said.



With a contributing flood basin nearly the area of the state of West Virginia, Keystone Lake receives inflows from local runoff, and the tributaries and main stems of the Cimarron and Arkansas Rivers. By understanding the sources of upstream and downstream flooding, helping agencies can take proactive approaches to disaster response.



“The more of these exercises communities do the more prepared they can be for a disaster,” said Cloyde. “You can have a plan, and a document but if you never dust it off and practice it and read it, then it’s no good. It’s about training people who are going to go through it.”

