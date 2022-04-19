Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Management Office hosts disaster response exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Emergency Management Office hosts disaster response exercise

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    (Left to Right) Matt Reeves and Travis Miller of the Keystone Lake Project Office talk with Justin Hall, the Fire Chief with the Sand Springs Fire Department about local business concerns during emergencies at the Tulsa District's Emergency Management tabletop exercise event in Tulsa, April 20.

