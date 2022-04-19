(Left to Right) Matt Reeves and Travis Miller of the Keystone Lake Project Office talk with Justin Hall, the Fire Chief with the Sand Springs Fire Department about local business concerns during emergencies at the Tulsa District's Emergency Management tabletop exercise event in Tulsa, April 20.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:12 Photo ID: 7150707 VIRIN: 220420-A-PO406-0007 Resolution: 3136x1528 Size: 552.65 KB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency Management Office hosts disaster response exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.