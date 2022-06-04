A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2022. During the performance, Maj. Haden "Gator" Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, showcased different aerial maneuvers, including simulated gun runs, highlighting the capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 14:08
|Photo ID:
|7150696
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-CJ465-1190
|Resolution:
|8145x4582
|Size:
|20.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
