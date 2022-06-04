Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 6 of 11]

    Sun N Fun 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:08
    Photo ID: 7150684
    VIRIN: 220406-F-CJ465-1202
    Resolution: 7034x5024
    Size: 18.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

