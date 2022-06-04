Sun N Fun 2022

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety officer, talks to Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, during a performance in Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2022. Safety officers play a critical role in the successful execution of airshows as they ensure altitude, air speed and other factors are within regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 14:08
|Photo ID:
|7150690
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-CJ465-1154
|Resolution:
|6328x5063
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
