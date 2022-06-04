U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety officer, talks to Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, during a performance in Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2022. Safety officers play a critical role in the successful execution of airshows as they ensure altitude, air speed and other factors are within regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:08 Photo ID: 7150690 VIRIN: 220406-F-CJ465-1154 Resolution: 6328x5063 Size: 16.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.