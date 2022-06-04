Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 8 of 11]

    Sun N Fun 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety officer, talks to Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, during a performance in Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2022. Safety officers play a critical role in the successful execution of airshows as they ensure altitude, air speed and other factors are within regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:08
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    Airpower
    United States Air Force
    A10DemoTeam

