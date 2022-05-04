Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 11 of 11]

    Sun N Fun 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    The Aeroshell Aerobatic team flies over Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2022. The team was founded in 1984 and flies at shows all around the country during the day, as well as at night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:09
    Photo ID: 7150697
    VIRIN: 220405-F-CJ465-1007
    Resolution: 7908x4448
    Size: 25.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

