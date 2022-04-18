Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Breanna Heim runs under a parachute during the “Show Up for Military Families” field day April 19, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The event was held to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with Utah First Lady Abby Cox in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 12:35
    Photo ID: 7150450
    VIRIN: 220418-F-EF974-1130
    Resolution: 5852x3894
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB
    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB
    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB
    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB
    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB
    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB
    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates &lsquo;Show Up for Military Families&rsquo; with HAFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    month of the military child
    field day
    Utah First Lady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT