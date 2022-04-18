Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB

Utah First Lady Abby Cox greets Breanna and her parents Wendy and Master Sgt. Scott Heim, 388th Munitions Squadron, April 18, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The first lady was on base celebrating the Month of the Military Child during the “Show Up for Military Families” field day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

