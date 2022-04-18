Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, greets families before introducing Utah First Lady Abby Cox April 18, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The first lady was on base celebrating the Month of the Military Child during the “Show Up for Military Families” field day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 12:35 Photo ID: 7150444 VIRIN: 220418-F-EF974-1037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.65 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.