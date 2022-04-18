Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, greets families before introducing Utah First Lady Abby Cox April 18, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The first lady was on base celebrating the Month of the Military Child during the “Show Up for Military Families” field day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates 'Show Up for Military Families' with HAFB
