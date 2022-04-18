Dylan Sisk runs to hug Utah First Lady Abby Cox during the “Show Up for Military Families” field day April 19, 2022 ,at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The event was held to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with games and snow cones for children and families of all abilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 12:35 Photo ID: 7150448 VIRIN: 220418-F-EF974-1094 Resolution: 4945x3290 Size: 4.37 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child: Utah First Lady celebrates ‘Show Up for Military Families’ with HAFB [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.