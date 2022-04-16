U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Brenden Crouse avoids the Cleveland State University defense during a game on April 16, 2022 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force downed Cleveland State in Atlantic Sun Conference action, 12-8. The Falcons are on a two-game win streak, winning seven of their last eight games, as they improve to 7-5 on the season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 19:01 Photo ID: 7149592 VIRIN: 220416-F-NH566-1050 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 4.58 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.