U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Aidan Tolen winds up for a shot on goal during a game against Cleveland State University on April 16, 2022 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force downed Cleveland State in Atlantic Sun Conference action, 12-8. The Falcons are on a two-game win streak, winning seven of their last eight games, as they improve to 7-5 on the season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7149593
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-NH566-1051
|Resolution:
|3600x2396
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
