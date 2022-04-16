Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University [Image 1 of 10]

    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Ian Mullins carries the flag onto the field prior to a lacrosse game against Cleveland State University on April 16, 2022 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force downed Cleveland State in Atlantic Sun Conference action, 12-8. The Falcons are on a two-game win streak, winning seven of their last eight games, as they improve to 7-5 on the season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7149586
    VIRIN: 220416-F-NH566-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University
    USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT