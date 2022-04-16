USAFA Lacrosse vs Cleveland State University

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Brian Michael clears the ball down field against Cleveland State University on April 16, 2022 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force downed Cleveland State in Atlantic Sun Conference action, 12-8. The Falcons are on a two-game win streak, winning seven of their last eight games, as they improve to 7-5 on the season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US by Joshua Armstrong