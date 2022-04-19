Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Steven J. Kurczak, deputy commanding officer of the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, welcomes Soldiers to the 3rd ID during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. The ceremony welcomed Soldiers to the 3rd ID, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and gave them their first opportunity to meet their division, brigade and battalion leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

