New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony

Lt. Col. Steven J. Kurczak, deputy commanding officer of the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, welcomes Soldiers to the 3rd ID during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. The ceremony welcomed Soldiers to the 3rd ID, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and gave them their first opportunity to meet their division, brigade and battalion leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

