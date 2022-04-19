Lt. Col. Steven J. Kurczak, deputy commanding officer of the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, welcomes Soldiers to the 3rd ID during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. The ceremony welcomed Soldiers to the 3rd ID, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and gave them their first opportunity to meet their division, brigade and battalion leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 18:53
|Photo ID:
|7149565
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-GN091-005
|Resolution:
|5009x3339
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
