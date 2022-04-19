Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier newly assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, receives a 3rd ID unit patch during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Soldiers received the Division patch, which represents the history of the Marne Division: the three white stripes are symbolic of the three major operations in which the division participated during World War I, the Battle of the Marne River, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and the St. Mihiel Offensive, and the blue symbolizes the loyalty of those who placed their lives on the altar of self-sacrifice in defense of the American ideals of liberty and democracy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:53
    Photo ID: 7149564
    VIRIN: 220419-A-GN091-004
    Resolution: 3981x2654
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patch
    3rd ID
    Marne Division
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

