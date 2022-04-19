New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony

A Soldier newly assigned to 385th Military Battalion, receives a unit patch during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Soldiers learned about the history and role of the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, from Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commander of the 3rd ID, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin V. Fenderson, senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd ID, and various leaders from their respective brigades and battalions, then the Soldiers formally received their unit patch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

