Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier newly assigned to 385th Military Battalion, receives a unit patch during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Soldiers learned about the history and role of the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, from Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commander of the 3rd ID, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin V. Fenderson, senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd ID, and various leaders from their respective brigades and battalions, then the Soldiers formally received their unit patch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:53
    Photo ID: 7149562
    VIRIN: 220419-A-GN091-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patch
    3rd ID
    Marne Division
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

