New Marne Soldiers take part in historic patching ceremony

Pvt. Niah Allen, an allied trade specialist from Lugoff, South Carolina, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, receives a 3rd ID unit patch during a patching ceremony at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Soldiers received the Division patch, which represents the history of the Marne Division: the three white stripes are symbolic of the three major operations in which the division participated during World War I, the Battle of the Marne River, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and the St. Mihiel Offensive, and the blue symbolizes the loyalty of those who placed their lives on the altar of self-sacrifice in defense of the American ideals of liberty and democracy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
