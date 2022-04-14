Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations [Image 6 of 10]

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Nevada Army Guard Land Component Commander Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong and City of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee were just two of the many military and civilian leaders who viewed the training in order to better understand the capabilities of the CERFP team. They are posing for a photo at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center on Apr. 14, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7149293
    VIRIN: 220414-Z-KL044-107
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT