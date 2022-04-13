Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen teamed with the Arizona Air Guard last week to test the organizations’ ability to cohesively respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear situations during a collective training exercise at the mock rubble-pile training site located in the small city of Apex in northern Clark County.

