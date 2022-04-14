Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations [Image 9 of 10]

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    APEX, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen teamed with the Arizona Air Guard last week to test the organizations’ ability to cohesively respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear situations during a collective training exercise at the mock rubble-pile training site located in the small city of Apex in northern Clark County.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7149297
    VIRIN: 220414-Z-KL044-110
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: APEX, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT