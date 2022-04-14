Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen teamed with the Arizona Air Guard last week to test the organizations’ ability to cohesively respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear situations during a collective training exercise at the mock rubble-pile training site located in the small city of Apex in northern Clark County.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7149298
|VIRIN:
|220414-Z-KL044-111
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|APEX, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations
