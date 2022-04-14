Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour

Jessie Larson, Consulting Curation Specialist, Cultural
Resource Management talks to cemetery tour guests about the communities that
once dotted the landscape, now Fort Stewart.
Fort Stewart hosted the installation’s spring cemetery tour April 14.
Nearly 20 participants visited two of the installation’s over 50 cemeteries, with stops at Green Bay and Wells cemeteries.
Fort Stewart hosts spring cemetery tour
