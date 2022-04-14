Col. Manny Ramirez, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison
commander welcomed attendees at the Liberty County Recreation Department in
Hinesville. Fort Stewart hosted the installation’s spring cemetery tour April 14. Nearly 20 participants visited two of the installation’s over 50 cemeteries, with stops at Green Bay and Wells cemeteries.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 13:10
|Photo ID:
|7148824
|VIRIN:
|220414-O-WJ404-994
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour [Image 4 of 4], by Dina McKain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart hosts spring cemetery tour
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT