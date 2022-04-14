Col. Manny Ramirez, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison

commander welcomed attendees at the Liberty County Recreation Department in

Hinesville. Fort Stewart hosted the installation’s spring cemetery tour April 14. Nearly 20 participants visited two of the installation’s over 50 cemeteries, with stops at Green Bay and Wells cemeteries.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 13:10 Photo ID: 7148824 VIRIN: 220414-O-WJ404-994 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.16 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour [Image 4 of 4], by Dina McKain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.