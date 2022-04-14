Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Dina McKain 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Mr. Bob Carter, Greensboro, NC, studies a headstone of an ancestor in the Green Bay Cemetery April 14.

    Fort Stewart hosted the installation’s spring cemetery tour April 14.

    Nearly 20 participants visited two of the installation’s over 50 cemeteries, with stops at Green Bay and Wells cemeteries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 13:10
    Photo ID: 7148826
    VIRIN: 220414-D-AI640-158
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour [Image 4 of 4], by Dina McKain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour
    Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour
    Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour
    Fort Stewart spring cemetery tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Stewart hosts spring cemetery tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC IMCOM Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT