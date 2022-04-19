Fort Stewart hosts spring cemetery tour

Photo By Dina McKain | Jessie Larson, Consulting Curation Specialist, Cultural Resource Management talks to...... read more read more Photo By Dina McKain | Jessie Larson, Consulting Curation Specialist, Cultural Resource Management talks to cemetery tour guests about the communities that once dotted the landscape, now Fort Stewart. Fort Stewart hosted the installation’s spring cemetery tour April 14. Nearly 20 participants visited two of the installation’s over 50 cemeteries, with stops at Green Bay and Wells cemeteries. see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart hosted the installation’s spring cemetery tour April 14.



Nearly 20 participants visited two of the installation’s over 50 cemeteries, with stops at Green Bay and Wells cemeteries.



Some of the attendees had connections to the land before the government turned it into a military installation. The land on Fort Stewart was purchased by Congress in 1940 to build an anti-aircraft training facility in preparation for World War II.



The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Manny Ramirez greeted participants and thanked the former residents and their descendants for their continued support of Soldiers and their Families.



Cultural historians from the Fort Stewart Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division provided detail information regarding each of the stops and background for many of the families who lived in the area.



Fort Stewart holds two cemetery tours a year in April and November.

For more information on the history of Fort Stewart visit the Team Stewart website at: https://home.army.mil/stewart/index.php/about/Garrison/DPW/environmental/prevention-and-compliance/crm.