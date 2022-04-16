Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teruma Beach Easter cleanup [Image 8 of 10]

    Teruma Beach Easter cleanup

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Manuel Melendez, left, a rifle platoon commander with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 1st Lt. Alejandro Arteaga, right, Communication Strategy and Operations deputy director, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pick up trash during the Teruma Beach Easter cleanup in Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2022. Over 130 volunteers, both Japanese and American alike, cleaned up trash on Teruma Beach and celebrated the Easter holiday with an egg hunt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 04:04
    Photo ID: 7148165
    VIRIN: 220417-M-TX547-1054
    Resolution: 5221x3481
    Location: URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
    cleanup
    beach
    locals
    trash
    community
    Easter

