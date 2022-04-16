U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Manuel Melendez, left, a rifle platoon commander with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 1st Lt. Alejandro Arteaga, right, Communication Strategy and Operations deputy director, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pick up trash during the Teruma Beach Easter cleanup in Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2022. Over 130 volunteers, both Japanese and American alike, cleaned up trash on Teruma Beach and celebrated the Easter holiday with an egg hunt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 04:04 Photo ID: 7148165 VIRIN: 220417-M-TX547-1054 Resolution: 5221x3481 Size: 0 B Location: URUMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teruma Beach Easter cleanup [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.