Teruma Beach Easter cleanup

Parents and their children prepare to start an Easter egg hunt on Teruma Beach, Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2022. Over 130 volunteers, both Japanese and American alike, cleaned up trash on Teruma Beach and celebrated the Easter holiday with an egg hunt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

