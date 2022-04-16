Teruma Beach Easter cleanup

From left to right, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Mallari, a hospital corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, McKevin Mendiola, the Camp Schwab environmental training coordinator with Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Environmental Affairs Branch, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oluwadamilola Orekoya, a cyber transport systems technician with the 353rd Special Operations Wing, carry a refrigerator off of Teruma Beach, Uruma City, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2022. Over 130 volunteers, both Japanese and American alike, cleaned up trash on Teruma Beach and celebrated the Easter holiday with an egg hunt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

Date Taken: 04.16.2022