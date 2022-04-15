Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet [Image 9 of 9]

    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 14, 2022. The F-35A, the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, brings an enhanced capability to survive in the advanced threat environment in which it was designed to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

