Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, April 14, 2022. Eielson’s strategic location and proximity to the JPARC make it the premier training location for fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 12:52 Photo ID: 7147256 VIRIN: 220415-F-XX992-1298 Resolution: 5426x3610 Size: 4.1 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.