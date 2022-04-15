Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, April 14, 2022. With the arrival of the last two jets, the 354th Fighter Wing completed a two-year buildup, resulting in two additional operational flying squadrons comprised of 54 permanently-assigned, combat-coded F-35A aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

