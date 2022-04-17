Invictus Games The Hague - Team U.S. vs Team U.K

Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Andres Rodriguez, poses for a photo after winning the U.S. vs U.K. sitting volleyball match for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

