Invictus Games The Hague - Team U.S. vs Team U.K

The Team U.S. sitting volleyball team waves during introductions for the U.S. vs U.K. match during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022.

