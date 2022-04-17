Invictus Games The Hague - Team U.S. vs Team U.K

The Team U.S. sitting volleyball team huddles during the U.S. vs U.K. match during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022.

