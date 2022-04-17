The Team U.S. sitting volleyball team competes during the U.S. vs U.K. match during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 09:13 Photo ID: 7146933 VIRIN: 220417-F-QZ836-3423 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.18 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games The Hague - Team U.S. vs Team U.K [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.