Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022

Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. J.D. Lindsey, 181st Operations Squadron loadmaster, gives a squadron patch to a young Chilean during a tour of the C-130J Super Hercules at the Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 9, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Airmen from the 136th Airlift Wing often gave out patches and stickers to youth touring the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

