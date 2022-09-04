An F-22 Raptor flies behind the Texas Air National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules static display at Chile’s Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 9, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Two C-130J Super Hercules from the 136th Airlift Wing supported the transfer of support teams and equipment to Chile for participation in the international air show, including the F-22 Raptor Demo Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7146545
|VIRIN:
|220409-Z-US479-0290
|Resolution:
|5115x3415
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT