    Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022 [Image 6 of 8]

    Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jarrett Patman, left, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Hannah, middle, and Staff Sgt. Ivan Castañeda, right, pose for a photo with a Chilean family by the C-130J Super Hercules static display at the Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 9, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Airmen from the 136th Airlift Wing were available to shepherd tours and answer questions throughout the week of the airshow in an effort to strengthen international partnerships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 18:44
    Chile
    Partnership
    C-130
    TXANG
    136AW
    FIDAE2022

