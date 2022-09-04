The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, along with other various U.S. Air Force units welcomed public crowds to the Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 9, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. Air Force participated in the international air and space show from April 5-10, 2022, in an effort to showcase the enduring promise, commitment and partnership with Chile and the Americas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7146547 VIRIN: 220409-Z-US479-0306 Resolution: 5892x3933 Size: 7.03 MB Location: SANTIAGO, CL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.