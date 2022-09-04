Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022 [Image 4 of 8]

    Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, along with other various U.S. Air Force units welcomed public crowds to the Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 9, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. Air Force participated in the international air and space show from April 5-10, 2022, in an effort to showcase the enduring promise, commitment and partnership with Chile and the Americas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022
    Photo ID: 7146547
    VIRIN: 220409-Z-US479-0306
    Resolution: 5892x3933
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 
    Chile
    Partnership
    C-130
    TXANG
    136AW
    FIDAE2022

