The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, along with other various U.S. Air Force units welcomed public crowds to the Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio (FIDAE) April 9, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. Air Force participated in the international air and space show from April 5-10, 2022, in an effort to showcase the enduring promise, commitment and partnership with Chile and the Americas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7146547
|VIRIN:
|220409-Z-US479-0306
|Resolution:
|5892x3933
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Texas Airmen strengthen partnerships at FIDAE 2022
