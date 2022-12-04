Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition [Image 10 of 10]

    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Seago, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy repair superintendent, waits for his score after an Excellence-In-Competition M9 Beretta pistol at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2022. The four-day competition was held to boost morale and test how accurate active-duty military members can shoot authorized duty pistols of their respective career fields. The top 10% scorers will earn the Air Force Excellence In Competition medal to ear on the Service Dress Uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 18:15
    Photo ID: 7146539
    VIRIN: 220412-F-PM645-0010
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    excellence in competition
    SFS
    M9 Beretta
    EIC
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

