Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition [Image 1 of 10]

    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance hosts an Excellence-In-Competition M9 Beretta pistol event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2022. The four-day competition was held to boost morale and test how accurate active-duty military members can shoot authorized duty pistols of their respective career fields. The top 10% scorers will earn the Air Force Excellence In Competition medal to ear on the Service Dress Uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 18:15
    Photo ID: 7146530
    VIRIN: 220412-F-PM645-0001
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS riot control training during SRI
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition
    374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    excellence in competition
    SFS
    M9 Beretta
    EIC
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT