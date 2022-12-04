374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition

Col. Christopher Fuller, 5th Air Force, visualizes the distance between himself and the target during an Excellent-In-Competition M9 Beretta pistol event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2022. The four-day competition was held to boost morale and test how accurate active-duty military members can shoot authorized duty pistols of their respective career fields. The top 10% scorers will earn the Air Force Excellence In Competition medal to ear on the Service Dress Uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

