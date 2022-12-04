Col. Christopher Fuller, 5th Air Force, visualizes the distance between himself and the target during an Excellent-In-Competition M9 Beretta pistol event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2022. The four-day competition was held to boost morale and test how accurate active-duty military members can shoot authorized duty pistols of their respective career fields. The top 10% scorers will earn the Air Force Excellence In Competition medal to ear on the Service Dress Uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 18:15
|Photo ID:
|7146531
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-PM645-0002
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence-In-Competition [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
