Texas Air National Guard C-130 crew members from the 136th Airlift Wing stand in formation as their Chilean Air Force counterparts are recognized for their training success April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, attended the ceremony hosted by Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, to recognize the success of Chilean C-130 crews in mishap-free flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 17:30 Photo ID: 7146528 VIRIN: 220407-Z-US479-0074 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 8.28 MB Location: SANTIAGO, CL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.