Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE [Image 3 of 5]

    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Col. Dave DeMarque, 136th Operations Group commander, stands with the Chilean Air Force service members as they are recognized for their training success during a ceremony April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, and the Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, recognized Chilean C-130 crews for their success in mishap-free flying hours during a ceremony at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 17:30
    Photo ID: 7146527
    VIRIN: 220407-Z-US479-0101
    Resolution: 5388x3597
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE
    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE
    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE
    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE
    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Chile
    C-130
    TXANG
    136AW
    FIDAE2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT