Texas Air National Guard Col. Dave DeMarque, 136th Operations Group commander, stands with the Chilean Air Force service members as they are recognized for their training success during a ceremony April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, and the Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, recognized Chilean C-130 crews for their success in mishap-free flying hours during a ceremony at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7146527
|VIRIN:
|220407-Z-US479-0101
|Resolution:
|5388x3597
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS
