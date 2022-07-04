TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE

Texas Air National Guard Col. Dave DeMarque, 136th Operations Group commander, stands with the Chilean Air Force service members as they are recognized for their training success during a ceremony April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, and the Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, recognized Chilean C-130 crews for their success in mishap-free flying hours during a ceremony at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

