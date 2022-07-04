TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE

Texas Air National Guard C-130 crew members from the 136th Airlift Wing stand in formation with their Chilean counterparts during a ceremony commending Chilean C-130 crews for their training success April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, attended in support as the Chilean service members were recognized during a ceremony hosted by Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

