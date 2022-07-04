TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE

Texas Air National Guard C-130 crew members from the 136th Airlift Wing stand in formation with Chilean Air Force C-130 crew members during a ceremony as they are commended for their success in mishap-free flying hours April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, attended in support of their Chilean counterparts as they were recognized during a ceremony hosted by Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

