Texas Air National Guard C-130 crew members from the 136th Airlift Wing stand in formation with Chilean Air Force C-130 crew members during a ceremony as they are commended for their success in mishap-free flying hours April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, attended in support of their Chilean counterparts as they were recognized during a ceremony hosted by Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7146525
|VIRIN:
|220407-Z-US479-0076
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
