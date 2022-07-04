Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE [Image 1 of 5]

    TXANG supports Chilean counterparts at FIDAE

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard C-130 crew members from the 136th Airlift Wing stand in formation with Chilean Air Force C-130 crew members during a ceremony as they are commended for their success in mishap-free flying hours April 7, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, attended in support of their Chilean counterparts as they were recognized during a ceremony hosted by Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    State Partnership Program
    Chile
    C-130
    TXANG
    136AW
    FIDAE2022

